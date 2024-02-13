Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Declines By 20.7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

About Amplitude

Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

