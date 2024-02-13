Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Expands By 137.5%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BTZ stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Articles
