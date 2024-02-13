Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Rises By 538.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 538.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 951,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

