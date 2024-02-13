Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Drops By 22.6%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,390,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 31,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.