Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 88.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 907,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 166,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

