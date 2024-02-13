Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 88.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 907,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 166,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

