Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Expands By 105.2%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 7,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,560. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.72. Laser Photonics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

