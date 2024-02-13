Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Decreases By 19.9%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 853,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 104,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,355. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

