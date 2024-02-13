Short Interest in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Decreases By 19.7%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAM stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.04. 30,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,318. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $396.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Wedbush lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

