Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Declines By 22.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 8,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
