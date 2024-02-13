Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Declines By 22.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 8,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

