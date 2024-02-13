Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Expands By 655.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 655.1% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 143,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.