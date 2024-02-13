Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 88.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.95. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.17 and a 52-week high of $224.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
