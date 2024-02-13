Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 88.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.95. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.17 and a 52-week high of $224.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

