Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $147.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

