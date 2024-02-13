SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.24. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.19. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$17.59. The stock has a market cap of C$136.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lembit Janes sold 96,088 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$1,566,234.40. Insiders own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

