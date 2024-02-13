Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Purchases £19,764.20 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £19,764.20 ($24,961.10).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 82.55 ($1.04). 4,114,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.10 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,821.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.68.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

