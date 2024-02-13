Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

