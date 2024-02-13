Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SIX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,119,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

