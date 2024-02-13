Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 6,163 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $290.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $368.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.91.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

