Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.29% of Criteo worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

