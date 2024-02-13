Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

