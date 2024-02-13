Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $617.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $342.32 and a one year high of $660.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

