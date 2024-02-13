Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -218.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.