Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

