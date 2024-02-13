Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

