Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.85 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

