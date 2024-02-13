Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

