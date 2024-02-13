Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 240 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

