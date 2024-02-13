Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 26,417 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

