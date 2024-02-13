Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 26,417 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
