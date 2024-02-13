Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 525 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,638,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

