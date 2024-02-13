Solana Price Tops $109.81 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $109.81 or 0.00225410 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $48.02 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 569,373,436 coins and its circulating supply is 437,307,367 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.