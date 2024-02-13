SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $83.30

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.30, but opened at $76.22. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 769,459 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after acquiring an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

