Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

