Sony Group (SONY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SONY opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

