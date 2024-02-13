S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.61. 301,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,186. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

