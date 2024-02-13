SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,821,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,289,434. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.73 and a 200-day moving average of $384.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

