SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 9,038 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

