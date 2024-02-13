SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 403.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 630,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 580,480 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 152,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

