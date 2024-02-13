SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RJF traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $115.43. 493,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

