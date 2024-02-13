SPC Financial Inc. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.70. 189,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,579. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average is $207.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

