SPC Financial Inc. Has $71.54 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,687 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $71,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 563,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,448. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.