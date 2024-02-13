SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.86. 1,895,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

