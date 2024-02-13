SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 70,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

