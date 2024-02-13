SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6,447.3% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 324,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 319,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,346,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,050. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.