SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,451. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.