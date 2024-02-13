SPC Financial Inc. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 305,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.