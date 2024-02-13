SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after buying an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $170.70. 911,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.