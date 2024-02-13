SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Holdings Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,938. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.