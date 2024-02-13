SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.71. 4,187,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $182.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

