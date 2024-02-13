SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 600,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,079. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

