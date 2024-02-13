SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 1,615,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,356. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

