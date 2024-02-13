SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

